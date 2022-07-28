Patriots Rookie Quarterback Is Reportedly Off To Rough Start

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Bailey Zappe #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers throws a pass against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's only been a couple of practices, but it's been a tough start for Bailey Zappe at Patriots training camp.

According to NESN, the rookie quarterback has been "erratic and innacurate" while splitting time with the second-team offense.

NESN then reported in that same article that Zappe participated in some 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday and went 2-for-4. It then got worse on Thursday when Zappe went 6-for-10 during 7-on-7 drills and only 2-for-11 in 11-on-11s.

Again, it's only been two practices, but that's not what you want to see out of a quarterback who's trying to win the backup job over Brian Hoyer.

Zappe was picked in the fourth round of this year's draft after he played at Western Kentucky in 2021 (he played at Houston Baptist from 2018-20 before entering the transfer portal).

The good thing for him is that he has plenty of time to turn things around. After all, the regular season is still a little over six weeks away.