Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road.

It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.

The Patriots had some big plays in the running game, too. New England running back Damien Harris had 62 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown.

The touchdown came on an incredible run. He got some help from his quarterback, as Jones pushed his fellow former Alabama star into the end zone.

Damien Harris REFUSED to be stopped 😳 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/e3tWkkiqjc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

While Harris appreciated the help in the moment, he doesn’t want anything like that from Jones moving forward.

“Apparently, I got some help from Mac Jones, too,” Harris told reporters following the game. “… I appreciate it. But I hope he never does it again. We need him.”

Jones, meanwhile, felt he was just doing his job.

“I think just doing my job,” the rookie said. “Obviously sometimes it’s not running down the field on that play, but just to see Damien trying and the offensive line running down there, I felt like I could help.”