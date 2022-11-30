Patriots Running Back Won't Play On Thursday Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are going to be down a running back heading into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Damien Harris, who's been dealing with a thigh injury for about a week, has been ruled out for the game.

This means it'll be the Rhamondre Stevenson show as the Patriots look for the upset win.

Harris and Stevenson have split the running back duties throughout the season, with Harris compiling 84 rushes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. In comparison, Stevenson has 151 carries for 680 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots are coming off a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night and are 6-5 overall. They'll look to stay in contention for a playoff spot as they try and beat one of their arch-rivals.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.