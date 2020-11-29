The Spun

2 Prominent NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Big Fines

Gillette Stadium in New England on Sunday.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Rain falls during the first half of a game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NFL is not hesitating to fine teams big numbers for violating COVID-19 protocols this season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, two prominent NFL organizations have been on the receiving end of big fines.

Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots have been fined big amounts for protocol violations this season.

The Patriots were reportedly fined stemming from violations surrounding Cam Newton’s positive test. The Saints, meanwhile, were fined for violations stemming from a locker room celebration.

Sources: The Patriots were fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations stemming from issues in October when Cam Newton & others tested positive. The Saints were fined $500K and docked a 7th round pick for their mask-less locker room celebration. They are repeat offenders,” he reports.

The Raiders have also reportedly been hit with major punishment for their violations this season.

More punishments could reportedly be coming, too. The Ravens reportedly had a staff member violate league protocols, possibly leading to the team’s outbreak.

The NFL has made it through nearly three months of its 2020 season, but it can’t afford any breakdowns moving forward with case numbers spiking.


