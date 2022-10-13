Patriots Sign Running Back To Active Roster Following Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the New England Patriots take the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns a familiar face might not be there.

During last weekend's game against the Detroit Lions, running back Damien Harris picked up a hamstring injury. Although he's been working with the team in practice this week, the Patriots made a notable roster move.

According to a new report, the team signed running back Kevin Harris from the team's practice squad.

"The Patriots have signed RB Kevin Harris from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. The 6th round pick out of South Carolina projects to play a back-up role alongside Pierre Strong behind Rhamondre Stevenson with Damien Harris (hamstring) uncertain to play," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted.

It's unclear if this is a guaranteed sign that Harris won't play this weekend, but it certainly suggests he'll be limited at the very least.

Kevin Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be in for a heavy workload this weekend.