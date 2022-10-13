Patriots Sign Running Back To Active Roster Following Injury
When the New England Patriots take the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns a familiar face might not be there.
During last weekend's game against the Detroit Lions, running back Damien Harris picked up a hamstring injury. Although he's been working with the team in practice this week, the Patriots made a notable roster move.
According to a new report, the team signed running back Kevin Harris from the team's practice squad.
"The Patriots have signed RB Kevin Harris from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. The 6th round pick out of South Carolina projects to play a back-up role alongside Pierre Strong behind Rhamondre Stevenson with Damien Harris (hamstring) uncertain to play," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted.
It's unclear if this is a guaranteed sign that Harris won't play this weekend, but it certainly suggests he'll be limited at the very least.
Kevin Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson should be in for a heavy workload this weekend.