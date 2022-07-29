Patriots Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the New England Patriots signed a veteran wide receiver ahead of the 2022 season.

The Patriots are signed wide receiver Josh Hammond, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The former Florida wide receiver worked out for the team earlier in the day - and it appears that workout went well.

Not long after the signing, fans started reacting to the news on social media.

Fans want to know why the team hasn't signed free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr yet.

"Very odd way of spelling Odell Beckham Jr," a fan said.

"That’s not OBJ," another fan said.

Hammond might not be Odell Beckham Jr, but he's no scrub.

During his time in college, racked up 87 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 134 yards and two scores.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Hammond as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was eventually waived by the team in May of 2022.

Now he'll have a chance to make the Patriots roster.