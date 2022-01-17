The Spun

Patriots Signed 6 Players To Future Contracts Monday

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are wasting no time in preparations for the 2022 offseason. On Monday, New England signed a number players to “future” contracts for next year.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, “The Patriots announce that 5 practice squad players have signed “future” contracts for 2022: WR Tre Nixon, WR Kristian Wilkerson, RB Devine Ozigbo, G/T Will Sherman and K Quinn Nordin.”

The Patriots also signed a sixth player, wide receiver Malcolm Perry. All of the players in question finished the season on New England’s practice squad outside of Perry.

The 24-year-old wideout was picked up by the Pats back in September after being waived by the Miami Dolphins. A former Navy quarterback, Malcolm Perry was placed on the injured reserve that month and subsequently released in November.

Perry was a seventh-round pick in 2020, playing nine games and making two starts his rookie season. He finished the season with nine receptions, 92 yards and a touchdown. Adding five rushing yards on three carries as well.

Patriots’ players Tre Nixon, Quinn Nordin and Will Sherman are all rookies. While Perry, Devin Ozigbo and Kristian Wilkerson have spent some time in the NFL.

