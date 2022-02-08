Patriots Star Has A New Nickname For Mac Jones

Mac Jones went viral with his Griddy celebration following his fake touchdown in Sunday’s Pro Bowl exhibition. Patriots running back Damien Harris didn’t participate in the NFL’s All-Star festivities, but he did pull up to Vegas to support his friend and QB.

In a post to his Instagram account, Harris crowned Jones with a new nickname.

“McGriddy.”

Mac Jones and Damien Harris hanging out in Vegas. I truly hope the "McGriddy" nickname doesn't stick. pic.twitter.com/bqOymhLPmJ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) February 8, 2022

The former Alabama teammates have remained among the closest on the Patriots’ roster. Both have done some really good things since arriving in New England.

Jones completed nearly 68 percent of his passes in his first NFL season. Throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions on his way to a Pro Bowl nod. Meanwhile, Damien Harris emerged as a major piece of the Patriots’ running game.

In 15 games this season, the 213-pound back rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. An outstanding improvement from his second season.