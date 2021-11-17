The Spun

Patriots Star Has Blunt Comment About Thursday Night Games

Devin McCourty celebrating after a fumble recovery.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that most NFL players aren’t fans of Thursday Night Football. Among them is Patriots’ veteran defensive back Devin McCourty.

It’s hard enough for players to recover from a typical work week. Let alone an abbreviated one.

Ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons, the two-time Pro Bowler sounded off on the short week grind.

“Quite frankly, it sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday,” McCourty said.

The Pats DB does say that the extra rest afterwards is a bit of a silver lining. However, its tough on guys.

“You gotta push through mentally and continue to tell yourself that and go out there and try to play a good game,” McCourty continued.

“There’s two teams going through the same thing and it’ll come down to who out-prepares each other, who can recover better, all those little things in a short amount of time play a big factor come Thursday night.”

For all of its loathing, Thursday Night Football isn’t something that the NFLPA has ever taken a hard stance on.

With all that said, the name of the game in the NFL is money. Thursday night games bring more revenue dollars to the league, which in turn get split between owners and players.

The Patriots and Falcons kick off Week 11 at 8:20 PM in Atlanta.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.