Patriots Star Has Blunt Comment About Thursday Night Games

It’s no secret that most NFL players aren’t fans of Thursday Night Football. Among them is Patriots’ veteran defensive back Devin McCourty.

It’s hard enough for players to recover from a typical work week. Let alone an abbreviated one.

Ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons, the two-time Pro Bowler sounded off on the short week grind.

Devin McCourty Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/yGfhqURFrL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

“Quite frankly, it sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday,” McCourty said.

The Pats DB does say that the extra rest afterwards is a bit of a silver lining. However, its tough on guys.

“You gotta push through mentally and continue to tell yourself that and go out there and try to play a good game,” McCourty continued.

“There’s two teams going through the same thing and it’ll come down to who out-prepares each other, who can recover better, all those little things in a short amount of time play a big factor come Thursday night.”

After falling to 2-4 with a tough loss to Dallas, Devin McCourty says he's felt a different energy during the @Patriots' 3-game winning streak. "Bill [Belichick] came in and was like: 'Get out of here. Take Monday and Tuesday off, come back Wednesday ready to work.'" pic.twitter.com/MbquzpOuYa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 14, 2021

For all of its loathing, Thursday Night Football isn’t something that the NFLPA has ever taken a hard stance on.

With all that said, the name of the game in the NFL is money. Thursday night games bring more revenue dollars to the league, which in turn get split between owners and players.

The Patriots and Falcons kick off Week 11 at 8:20 PM in Atlanta.