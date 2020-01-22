Patriots Star Makes His Pick For Chiefs vs. 49ers

Everybody seems to have a Super Bowl prediction these days. However, NFL players who have seen the Chiefs and 49ers up close should have a better idea than most.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has played against Kansas City each of the last two seasons. He hasn’t faced this San Francisco team, but does know some of the 49ers’ personnel, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, his former Patriots’ teammate.

Who is Gilmore picking to win the big game? He likes the AFC champs.

Gilmore revealed his prediction and analysis to ESPN’s Dianna Russini at the Pro Bowl today.

Gilmore on SB: “I think Kansas City wins. I just feel like they have a lot of weapons. Mahomes is the—he's tough to go against. I played against him a lot of times, and he's the toughest guy I've played against since I've been playing—besides Tom, but he's great. #patriots — Dianna (@diannaESPN) January 22, 2020

Mahomes is undoubtedly the biggest reason to predict a Kansas City victory. He’s the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

The X-factor for San Francisco is the 49ers’ ability to control the line of scrimmage. On both sides of the ball, San Francisco has shown they are physically dominant up front.

As we’ve seen before, that can be the kryptonite for a star quarterback. You make him feel uncomfortable with your pass rush when he has the ball and you use your stout offensive line to help keep the ball away from him in the first place.