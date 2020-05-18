Patriots Star Reveals Honest Reaction To Tom Brady’s Departure

New England Patriots star defensive back Devin McCourty shared over the weekend his honest reaction to Tom Brady’s departure in free agency.

McCourty summed it up by saying Brady’s departure is not the “end of the world” for the Patriots, who will look to replace him with Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots’ standout defensive back told SiriusXM Radio that he didn’t “think twice” about Brady’s decision.

“I honestly didn’t think twice about Tom Brady’s free agency, because I was a free agent,” McCourty told SiriusXM NFL Radio, per NFL.com. “That was my main concern, where my family would end up. Would we be back in New England? Then when I signed my deal and I was back, you kind of think of all the guys. Tom, the Kyle Van Noys, the Jamie Collins’. All of those guys you had relationships with, Mathew Slater. That you kinda know, man, this could be it. That coulda been the last game I played with these guys. When he made a decision, to me it wasn’t like the end of the world.”

McCourty has been with the Patriots since 2010. He’s made three All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls.

Now, he’ll try to have team success without Brady.

“He’s a free agent and when free agency hits, there’s always a chance a guy could go to another team,” McCourty said. “I’m happy for him. He played 20 years for one organization. The knowledge he’s passed down. How open he has always been with guys learning from him, asking him questions. Always so open. Great teammate. You become a free agent, that’s what our league is about. That’s what players before us have fought for. Be a free agent and choose. I was happy for him if he did what makes him happy.”

McCourty said he’s confident in Stidham’s ability to have success.

“I think he’s a young guy who’s eager to learn. That quarterback position is always a hard position,” McCourty said. “Right away, he worked extremely hard.”

The Patriots will open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Dolphins.