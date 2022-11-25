Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense.

According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in the locker room after their 33-26 loss. Harris reportedly suffered a thigh injury during the game.

Prior to the injury, Harris was being used as the backup option behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. He finished the game with five carries for 16 yards but was not targeted in the passing game for the first time this season.

With a huge game against the Buffalo Bills coming up next week, his absence will likely be felt in a big way. Stevenson will need to continue to dominate down the stretch.

The former third-round pick out of Alabama led the Patriots in rushing yards and touchdowns last year, going over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

But Stevenson has largely taken over the top job this season thanks to his versatility as both a rusher and a receiver.

It wouldn't be a huge shock if this wound up being Harris' final season in New England unless he recovers quickly and has some big performances down the stretch.

Will Damien Harris play again this season?