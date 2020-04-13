Patriots Star Wants Team To Sign 1 Former Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots brought back an old quarterback this offseason when they signed Brian Hoyer. Perhaps they’ll bring back an old wide receiver, too.

That’s what one of the team’s defensive stars would like to see, anyway.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said on a livestream of his Double Coverage” podcast that he wants New England to re-sign veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Hogan, 31, spent the 2019 season in Carolina. He played for the Patriots from 2016-18.

“You heard it here first, man: Chris Hogan back to New England. We get him back there, we got 7-Eleven, always open. We’ve got a new quarterback, let’s bring an old target back,” McCourty said. “That’s what we do in New England. LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. That’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere. So New England, get a head start. Start your articles now. It’s 8:47. Devin has said it.”

Hogan had perhaps the best years of his career in New England.

The veteran NFL wide receiver had 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Patriots.

New England could certainly use another veteran target on offense, especially if second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham is going to be starting.