Patriots Reportedly Get Thanksgiving Game: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will reportedly be playing a Thanksgiving game.

According to a report, the Patriots will be taking on the Vikings in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night.

The game will reportedly kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

"This is the game the Vikings will tell the nation, we’re a contender. Mark it down. Thanksgiving, at home against Belichick."

"This will be the first time the Vikings have EVER hosted a game on Thanksgiving day. They've played eight Thanksgiving games, from 1969 to 2017, all of them in Detroit or Dallas, going 6-2. Now they get the night game at home against the Patriots."

"This game will either make or break my thanksgiving….. LET’S GOOOOO"

"I hope everyone knows I am not to bothered this Thanksgiving with the Patriots playing and Portugal having their World Cup opener"

"Patsnation remember the last time the pats played on thanksgiving night? Mark Sanchez does! Buttfumble"

"This is going to be really cool. I've wanted another Thanksgiving game for a while."

"This would be at U.S. Bank Stadium. First time the Patriots have come to town since beating the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014."

The NFL will release the entire 2022 schedule tonight.