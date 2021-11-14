Patriots Tight End Inactive For Sunday Afternoon’s Game

The New England Patriots will be without a key piece at tight end on Sunday

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Jonnu Smith is listed as inactive this week.

Patriots’ TE Jonnu Smith inactive today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Schefty shared the news via Twitter, “Patriots’ TE Jonnu Smith inactive today.”

This means Smith will miss his first game as a Patriot.

The 26-year-old tight end was questionable coming into the week with a shoulder injury.

Smith was a key offseason addition for New England. The Patriots haven’t normally shelled out for bigger name free agents in the Bill Belichick era.

In nine games with the Pats, Smith has 21 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots offense is without Damien Harris and Jonnu Smith today. Here's Mac Jones' group: WRs

Jakobi Meyers

Kendrick Bourne

Nelson Agholor

NKeal Harry TEs

Hunter Henry

Devin Asiasi

Matt LaCosse RBs

Brandon Bolden

Rhamondre Stevenson

JJ Taylor — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 14, 2021

Smith joins running back Damien Harris on the inactive list against the Browns.

The Patriots take on Cleveland in the 1 PM window.

New England has found a way to recover from a 1-3 start, while the Browns still sit above .500 despite Baker Mayfield fighting through left shoulder issues.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will look to get his team’s No. 1 running attack, behind newly signed guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick owns a 7-2 record over his former team since jumping to New England back in 2000.