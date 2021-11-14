The Spun

Patriots Tight End Inactive For Sunday Afternoon’s Game

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will be without a key piece at tight end on Sunday

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Jonnu Smith is listed as inactive this week.

Schefty shared the news via Twitter, “Patriots’ TE Jonnu Smith inactive today.”

This means Smith will miss his first game as a Patriot.

The 26-year-old tight end was questionable coming into the week with a shoulder injury.

Smith was a key offseason addition for New England. The Patriots haven’t normally shelled out for bigger name free agents in the Bill Belichick era.

In nine games with the Pats, Smith has 21 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Smith joins running back Damien Harris on the inactive list against the Browns.

The Patriots take on Cleveland in the 1 PM window.

New England has found a way to recover from a 1-3 start, while the Browns still sit above .500 despite Baker Mayfield fighting through left shoulder issues.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will look to get his team’s No. 1 running attack, behind newly signed guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick owns a 7-2 record over his former team since jumping to New England back in 2000.

