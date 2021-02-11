Former Patriots Tight End Has Rough Prediction For Team’s Future

For the past few decades, the New England Patriots’ dynasty has dominated the NFL. In 2020-21, that dominance came to a screeching halt.

With the departure of Tom Brady, it’s pretty clear the Patriots have a long road ahead of them when it comes to a rebuild. According to one former New England player, Christian Fauria, this road will be much longer than you may think.

“You’re going to have a long, long, long, tough journey ahead of yourself,” the 13-year NFL tight end said Wednesday on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “You’ll never be able to replicate it.”

Fauria was a member of two New England championship teams in 2003 and 2004. Since 2000, the Patriots have played in a whopping nine Super Bowls.

So when will their next trip be?

“Twenty-five years before they go to a Super Bowl,” Fauria said.

Christian Fauria: It will be 25 years before Patriots get back to Super Bowl https://t.co/mbOvGlpvMQ pic.twitter.com/NmhB8uigRM — WEEI (@WEEI) February 11, 2021

In the franchise’s first season in 20 years without Brady, the difference was palpable.

Legendary coach Bill Belichick notched his first losing season since his debut year with the Patriots back in 2000 — going a disappointing 7-9. For the first time since 2008 (Brady out with torn ACL), New England was held out of the NFL postseason.

With Cam Newton taking the quarterback reigns in 2020, the offensive adjustment proved too much for the team to handle. Going from a top-10 passing offense under Brady in 2019 (3,961 yards), the Patriots ranked among the worst this season (2,890 yards).

It’s fairly unlikely Newton resigns with the team, and third-year pro Jarrett Stidham is the only backup option. With quarterback uncertainty abound, Belichick and the front office will be scouring NFL Draft and trade options heavily this offseason.

The long road back to dominance starts at the quarterback position — and it’s clear New England have yet to solve that issue.