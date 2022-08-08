Patriots' Unofficial Depth Chart Features Notable Position Switch

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was hinted at last week, but the New England Patriots have flip-flopped their starting tackles from last year.

Trent Brown is the Patriots starting left tackle while Isaiah Wynn is the starting right tackle. Brown was the team's starting right tackle last year while Wynn was the starting left tackle.

The wheels started to turn when Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs.

When he showed up for mandatory minicamp in June, he was moved to right tackle after Brown was doing a great job at left tackle during OTAs.

Both Wynn and Brown will likely get their first game action at their new positions when the Patriots play their first preseason game on Aug. 11 against the New York Giants.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.