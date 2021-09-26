Patriots Veteran Has Blunt Response To Tom Brady Question

It’s Tom Brady time for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lost to the Saints on Sunday, falling to 1-2 on the regular season. Next up for New England: Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

It will be a special night at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

For now, though, the Patriots’ players aren’t buying into any game hype. They can’t afford to – at 1-2 on the season, Bill Belichick’s team isn’t good enough to worry about the headlines.

“We aren’t good enough to get lost in headlines. … Can’t worry about anything else,” Patriots veteran defensive back Devin McCourty said.

That’s the kind of answer Bill Belichick will appreciate.

The Patriots will likely be sizable underdogs against the Buccaneers next weekend. New England is 1-2 on the season and looks far from a playoff team. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 2-0, playing like the best team in the NFL.

Next Sunday night should be fun.