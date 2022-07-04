Patriots Veteran Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite training camp not starting for a few more weeks, Mac Jones is still getting some work in.

The second-year quarterback has been working out with receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon for the last couple of weeks. He's trying to get the chemistry down with them.

Veteran center David Andrews isn't surprised that Jones was doing this and called him a "hard worker" during a radio spot over the weekend.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Jones will be looking to pick up where he left off from last season. He started all 17 games for the Patriots and finished with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

If he's that good (or even better), there's no doubt the Patriots will be back in the playoffs again.