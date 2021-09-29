Patriots Veteran Reacts To Team’s Crushing Injury Loss

After suffering a hip injury in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots running back James White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

While the eighth-year RB will no longer help the Pats on the field, fellow veteran/team captain Devin McCourty believes that White’s “legacy” will continue to be felt throughout the locker room as he’s mentored New England’s running back corps through their young NFL careers.

McCourty said the loss of White is “huge,” but he’s sure his longtime teammate will be just fine.

Devin McCourty said James White's "legacy" will continue to be felt inside the Patriots' locker room all season. Said White has taught so many lessons to the Pats' young RBs. Still, called losing White "huge." "He's one of the toughest people I've ever been around." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 29, 2021

While White was carted off the field on Sunday, nearly every Patriots player came over to see him out.

“James is the quiet leader. Obviously not having a guy like that hurts as a team,” McCourty said, per ESPN. “He had gotten off to a great start, and you just hate to see the long road to recovery that comes with being injured, but he’s one of the toughest people I’ve been around. I know he’ll bounce back.”

Prior to this injury, White had reeled in 12 receptions for 94 yards and collected 38 yards on 10 carries.

With White out, the vast majority of backfield workload will now fall on third-year running back Damien Harris, who’s logged 176 yards and one touchdown rushing this season so far. Harris will be backed up by ninth-year veteran Brandon Bolden, second-year back J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.