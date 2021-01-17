Bill Belichick Has A Rule For His Players About The Goal Line

Trailing 19-3 early in the third quarter to the Kansas City Chiefs, things aren’t looking to good if you’re a Browns fan.

On a play that could’ve brought the Cleveland within just six points in the first half, wide receiver Rashard Higgins made a crucial mistake. In an attempt to finish off a run-after-catch, Higgins dove and extended towards the pylon. Just before crossing the plane of the goal line, a Chiefs defender came in with a brutal hit to the head — knocking the ball loose and out of the back of the end zone.

Coaching legend Bill Belichick has made it well known how he feels about extending for the pylon. A couple of Belichick’s long-time players, Devin and Jason McCourty, took to their joint Twitter account to share what Belichick was thinking after that unfortunate play.

“Every guy who has played for Bill started screaming at the tv ‘DONT REACH IT’ -Dmac,” Devin wrote, adding some laughing emojis.

Every guy who has played for Bill started screaming at the tv “DONT REACH IT” 😂😂😂😂 -Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 17, 2021

Despite the 10-point swing caused by this costly error, the Browns are still hanging around.

Following a missed field goal by Kansas City to start the second half, Baker Mayfield led his team down the field and capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry. With this TD, Mayfield ties the Browns record for most touchdown passes in a single season with 30.

The Browns currently trail the Chiefs 19-10 midway through the third.