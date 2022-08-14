Patriots Veteran Reveals If He'd Consider Coming Out Of Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: James White #28 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots running back James White officially retired from the NFL on Thursday.

White played in the league for eight seasons and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

He was the hero in Super Bowl LI when he rushed for the game-winning touchdown to cap off New England's 28-3 comeback.

After he made his decision to retire, he was quickly asked if he'd consider coming out of retirement. Short answer: No.

“I don’t think I’ll be doing that,” White said via NESN. "I fought through a pretty serious injury. In the beginning of the rehab process, I never would have even imagined I’d be at this point, being able to run around and move around.

“But I think I have to listen to my body right now and do what’s best for it. I still have two kids at home, wife at home. I think the timing is just right for me to give my time to them and figure out what’s next for me and be able to continue to provide for them.”

White will finish his career with 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also racked up 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns when he was used as a receiver.