Patriots Veteran Sends Clear Message Amid Quarterback Controversy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 30: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There's a little bit of a quarterback controversy in New England right now.

Mac Jones struggled to start the season before spraining his ankle and that led to rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe appearing in the Patriots' last three games.

He's coming off the finest performance of his career last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He finished with 309 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Patriots to a 38-15 win.

Some fans and media members think that he should be the one to start, even when Jones is cleared to play.

Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty met with the media on Wednesday amid this controversy and said that the locker room is still having a good time.

“You see Mac start the year, you see Zappe come in, we win two games, so it creates like the whole story and everything,” McCourty said, via NESN. "But I think overall in the locker room, guys just appreciating having a good time. And I think that’s been the fun part for my time in New England. Everything can be going on in the outside, but inside that locker room, everybody’s kinda geared up, getting ready to go.”

It remains to be seen who the Patriots' quarterback is when they take on the Chicago Bears next Monday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.