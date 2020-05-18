Patriots Veteran Shares How QB Jarrett Stidham Impressed Him

Jarrett Stidham hasn’t taken any important snaps for the New England Patriots yet, but the second-year quarterback has already impressed his teammates.

New England running back Rex Burkhead shared in an interview with WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria how Stidham impressed him in 2019.

“Last year even though he didn’t step on the field that much, just seeing his improvement every day on the practice field, in meetings, he’s a very humble guy and he came in eager to work right away and picked it up so quickly,” Burkhead said on WEEI.

“I think that is what struck me, how quickly he picked up the offense from the get-go. He’s out there making calls, making adjustments in audibles like he has been in this system for a while. I’m excited for him. Excited for his opportunity. Whoever is at quarterback — whether it’s him, Hoy (Brian Hoyer), whoever — just ready to follow them.”

Rex Burkhead on @OMFonWEEI said he was struck by how quickly Jarrett Stidham picked up the Patriots' offense https://t.co/5AnfUS4dz2 — WEEI (@WEEI) May 16, 2020

Stidham has the incredibly tough job of replacing six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, but he seems up for the challenge.

The rest of the Patriots appear to be excited for it, too.

“I think we’re excited for the challenge,” Burkhead added. “We’re going to do whatever we can to put ourselves in good positions. We know we have a lot of work that needs to be done. It’s kind of a new era of Patriots football without Tom. We’re looking forward to it. We’re looking forward to getting better whenever we’re back together. Bringing in the new guys and getting them accustomed to the Patriot Way and how we do things. I think we’re all excited and ready to get to work.”