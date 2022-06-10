Patriots Wide Receiver Has Glowing Review Of Mac Jones Entering Year 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was by far the most successful rookie quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. After leading his team to the playoffs last year, one Pats receiver has big expectations for him next season.

In a recent interview, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said that Jones has taken control of the offense. He believes that Jones is "the real deal" and has been working well with the coaches.

“You say, ‘Has he taken control of the offense?’ That’s just a capital Yes — exclamation mark, exclamation mark,” Meyers said, via NESN. “He’s the real deal. Just kinda what he sees, we’re all just trying to catch up to his mind, his vision. I know him and the coaches have been doing a great job of relaying information to us, but ultimately when we’re out there, he tells us. And we ask him like, ‘How do you want it? Where do you want us to be? When do you want us to be there?’"

Meyers almost highlighted how decisive Jones has been in training. The Patriots receiver said that his vision is clear and he's easy to work with.

“He’s been really adamant about what he says. He has a clear vision in his mind. It’s real easy to work with him because he puts us in the right direction and we’ve just gotta catch the balls he throws.”

As a rookie, Mac Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 67.6-percent of his passes. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting and made the Pro Bowl.

But Jones couldn't lead the Patriots to a win over the Buffalo Bills in their playoff game. He'll need to take a big step forward to correct that in 2022.

Will Mac Jones be even better in Year 2?