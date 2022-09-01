Patriots Wide Receiver Is Out For At Least 4 Games

Earlier this offseason, New England Patriots rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury.

Over the weekend, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had an update on Thornton's injury. It turns out the Baylor product underwent surgery not long after he initially suffered the injury.

On Thursday afternoon, the team made an official decision on the rookie wide receiver. The Patriots placed Thornton on the injured reserve, which means he'll be out for at least the first four games of the season.

"The Patriots have placed second-round WR Tyquan Thornton on IR, meaning he is out for a minimum of 4 games," ESPN's Field Yates said.

The Patriots selected Thornton in the middle of the second round during the 2022 NFL draft. Part of the reason he went so high was his impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.28.

While at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.

For now he'll have to wait to make an impact at the NFL level.