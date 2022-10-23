Patriots Wide Receiver Not Expected To Play Monday Night

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots could be without one of their more reliable playmakers on the outside Monday.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, "Kendrick Bourne (turf toe) is not expected to play tomorrow night."

Through six games, the 27-year-old receiver has tallied 11 catches for 156 yards; good for fourth among Patriots receivers. Last season, Bourne was the team's second-leading receiver with 800 yards five touchdowns.

Bourne suffered the injury in last Sunday's game against the Browns and was reportedly limited in practice throughout the week.

He's officially listed as questionable for New England's bout with the Bears on "Monday Night Football" but it's more likely than not that he won't be suiting up.

If there's any silver lining for the Patriots offense, starting QB Mac Jones is expected to be back after missing the last three games. Although with the way Bailey Zappe has been playing, it may not be that welcome of news.