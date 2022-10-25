Patriots Wide Receiver Not Happy With Mac Jones Treatment

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England's No. 1 receiver didn't appear to care for the way Mac Jones was treated in the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

When asked whether or not he was surprised by Jones' benching in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe in the second quarter, Jakobi Meyers replied: “Yeah. But that’s the NFL for you. It’s a fast-changing business.”

Meyer's went on to say that it was hard to see Jones handled that way after all he's done for the team.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families, so we’ve got to go out there and make plays for whoever’s throwing it.”

The 25-year-old receiver later said that his comments weren't aimed at the Patriots coaching staff. Clarifying, “Not even the coaches, just everybody. The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation.”