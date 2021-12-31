Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend.

Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots have officially ruled out WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) for Sunday. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2021

In 2021, Agholor has served as Mac Jones’ fourth-leading receiver option behind Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry. Through 14 games this year, the seventh-year wideout has logged 36 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

This news is made even more significant by the current status of team’s leading receiver. Jakobi Meyers is currently questionable to take the field on Sunday after notching limited practice participation this week with a thigh injury.

Bourne, Henry and wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be asked to step up in the pass game on Sunday.

The Patriots’ Week 17 matchup against the Jags will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.