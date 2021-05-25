Patriots Wide Receiver Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance

Before Mac Jones was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was lauded by coaches, analysts and executives as one of the to quarterback prospects available. And with offseason workouts now underway, it seems as though that praise has extended to Jones’ new teammates as well.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (a former college QB) says Jones has “definitely been easy to work with” and that “he’s blessed to have the arm talent he has,” per Pats insider Karen Guregian. Meyers also reportedly added that the former Alabama standout has already gained the respect of the New England QB room.

The Patriots began OTAs on Monday.

Meyers led the way on a struggling Patriots receiving corps with 729 yards and zero touchdowns on the season in 2020. With first-year New England QB Cam Newton under center, Bill Belichick’s typically-dominant passing offense finished the year at No. 30 in NFL rankings.

Earlier this offseason, the Pats re-signed Newton on a one-year deal. While the former MVP is expected to retain his starting position in Week 1, Jones could quickly take over that role if Newton shows the same passing struggles he suffered this past season.

As an accurate pocket passer with a proven ability to work through complex progressions, many people believe Jones could be a perfect fit in a Belichick-led system.

For now though, reigning national-champion QB will compete for reps with fellow backups Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer behind Newton.