Patriots Wide Receiver Reacts To What He's Seen From Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As a rookie, quarterback Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to playoffs, but finished with a disappointing loss.

While he failed to bring the team a postseason win, he showed he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. However, if he does want to bring the Patriots some playoff success, he'll need to work a little bit harder.

If the latest comments from Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor are to be taken seriously, Jones is doing just that. "He’s definitely trained his butt off, I can tell you that. I see it every day when he comes in here,” Agholor said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Here's more of what he said:

“He works his butt off, he’s here every day putting the time in. And, obviously, when he throws the football, he throws the football well, really well. I’m impressed with what he does every day and how he works."

Agholor also named the second year quarterback's greatest strength - his communication.

"I think Mac’s greatest strength is his ability to communicate. Obviously, he’s a great quarterback, I think he throws the ball amazing,” Agholor said. “But I love the way he communicates, and that’s something that allows you to grow together, to work together."

After leading the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, can he win a postseason game in Year 2?