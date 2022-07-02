Paul Casey Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf: Fans React

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Paul Casey of England acknowledges the crowd on the par 4, 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Paul Casey has made a decision; he's leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Casey joins a long list of PGA Tourers leaving for the Saudi-backed golf league. He made the official decision this Saturday afternoon.

As you might imagine, Casey's decision has sparked plenty of reactions on Twitter.

"Paul Casey, who once refused to play in Saudi Arabia due to to his charitable links to UNICEF, has signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Absolutely desperate to hear him try and justify this. #LIVGolf," a fan said.

"#BREAKING: Paul Casey, once a golfer who refused to play in the Saudi Open citing human rights concerns has officially joined LIV GOLF," NUCLR GOLF wrote.

"Another massive name to LIV. People are still in denial about what’s happening but they will come around soon," wrote LIV Golf Latest.

"Paul Casey, 44, officially joins LIV Golf—joining his longtime Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell," said Dan Rapaport.

"Paul Casey now being announced as next #LIVGolf player. Ranked 26th in world. Hasn't played since march due to injury. Would give LIV 22 of top 100 players," said Bob Harig.

Another notable name off to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The PGA Tour has a problem on its hands.