Paul DeJong Demoted On Tuesday: MLB World Reacts

Just three years removed from an MLB All-Star appearance, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is reportedly getting demoted.

Per The Athletic's Katie Woo, "The Cardinals have sent shortstop Paul DeJong down to Triple-A Memphis, ... DeJong, a 2019 All-Star, was hitting .130 with a .417 OPS over 77 ABs. It’s expected Tommy Edman will slot to shortstop in the interim."

The 28-year-old started 24 games for St. Louis this season, but thus far has failed to turn around a rough .197 batting average in 2021. A far cry from his 30 home run, 78 RBI campaign four seasons ago.

The baseball world reacted to DeJong getting sent down Tuesday.

"Long live DeApril."

"LETS GO!!! THANK GOODNESS!" a Cardinals fan replied in all-caps.

"'Make no mistake, girl, I still love you' - Kanye West."

"Paging Nolan Gorman…please report to the major leagues." tweeted Chris Rose. "Thank you."

"I hope Paul finds his swing," commented another Cards fan. "Played great defense at short."

In his first season in the majors, the Paul DeJong batted .285 with 25 homers and 65 runs batted in across 443 plate appearances. And finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

After which, the Cards locked him up to a six-year, $26 million contract the biggest (at the time) for a player with less than a year of MLB service time.

He'd go on to post similar numbers in year two before breaking through and making his first All-Star team at 25-years-old.

Now he finds himself fighting to get his once-promising career back on track in Memphis.