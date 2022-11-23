Paul Finebaum: 1 College Football Team Is Guaranteed Playoff Spot

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Get Up" Wednesday morning to discuss the College Football Playoff following last night's rankings reveal.

And according to the college football commentator, only one team is guaranteed a spot in the sport's final four.

“Georgia will be in,” Finebaum stated to colleagues Mike Greenberg and Heather Dinich. “They have Georgia Tech this weekend, so we’ll move past that game. I can’t even come up with a scenario [in which Georgia doesn’t get in]. … I don’t think there’s going to be a debate.”

Finebaum also touched on teams like No. 5 LSU who he believes will find itself in the CFP if they're able to win out.

“They’re sitting there at 5, [would have] a victory over Georgia. They’ll have a win over the No. 1 team in the country. They’ll also have a win over Alabama, which will be probably in the top 6 ... I realize they lost the opener but the chairman said that’s not going to be held against them, a one-point loss against FSU," he said.

"The glaring problem on their resume is they lost at home by 27 to Tennessee.”