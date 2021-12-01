Paul Finebaum Has 3 Coaches In Mind For Notre Dame

On Monday, 12th-year Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the college football world with his decision to leave the Fighting Irish and take the head coaching job at LSU.

The search for Notre Dame’s next head coach began less than 24 hours after Kelly left South Bend. The Irish, who are currently on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance, may not even appoint an interim head coach to finish out the season.

With this uncertainty swirling around one of the nation’s top programs, analysts from all over the college football world have stepped up to give their top candidates for the Notre Dame job.

During a recent appearance on Mike Greenberg’s #Greeny podcast, college football insider Paul Finebaum gave his top-three options for the Fighting Irish program: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Finebaum has Fickell as his top option, but addressed some notable concerns with that potential hire as well.

“You start with Luke Fickell, but there are complications. Because, right now, [Cincinnati is] a win away from getting into playoffs,” he said, per 247Sports. “Can Luke Fickell walk away from that? Or can Cincinnati and Notre Dame negotiate some sort of arrangement? I think it’s possible… But I think that would be something I would have to find out very quickly.”

Campbell and Freeman seemed like more of an afterthought in Finebaum’s eyes.

“Matt Campbell is a name that seemingly has been mentioned for every job in the country. You have Marcus Freeman on that staff, who is a well thought of and maybe the player’s favorite, but I think it starts with Luke Fickell. He is the most attractive coach remaining on the board.”

Freeman reportedly met with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick earlier this afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in South Bend.