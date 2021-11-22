Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday.

The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining.

Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program.

“Well, he had no choice,” Finebaum said of the decision by Florida’s athletic director. “I said to you that I felt like he was on life support, and the tug of war down in Gainesville, do we wait a week, do we owe it to the players to have Senior Day, the old line that Stricklin’s predecessor, Jeremy Foley once said, ‘If it’s inevitable, do it immediately,’ I think ruled the day. Why wait. By the way, what if he wins that game, it really doesn’t mean anything. The atmosphere down there had grown toxic, many of the former players, and I’m talking about pre-Urban Meyer days, had turned against Mullen, and Stricklin had no choice.”

Dan Mullen Out – Joined ⁦@MattBarrie⁩ for an instant analysis of the chaos at Florida. https://t.co/kbunbCaQeG — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 21, 2021

Finebaum admitted that it had to be done.

“He did exactly what Dan Mullen did 2 weeks ago by sacrificing 2 coaches, Scott Stricklin sacrificed Dan Mullen today because it was the right thing to do,” Finebaum said.

Where will Florida turn now?

That remains to be seen, but one big name is already being floated by some on social media…