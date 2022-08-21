Paul Finebaum Believes 2 College Football Moves Are 'Inevitable'

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

USC and UCLA shook up the college football landscape with their upcoming jump to the Big Ten, as did Texas and Oklahoma when they decided to join the SEC.

And given the B1G's new "game-changing" media rights deal, ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't see the expansion stopping there.

Hopping on Twitter Spaces Friday, Finebaum said that he believes further expansion is on the way for the Big Ten and SEC as revenue numbers continue to multiply.

I do think it brings the Pac-12 and ESPN closer together, but what I really think it does is amplifies the pressure on everyone to come up with more ways to bring in revenue and the only way to do that is expansion. I fully believe the Big Ten and the SEC are going to expand in the short term, whether that’s two or five years, that’s inevitable. We’re going to see the Big Ten and the SEC with 20 teams before you know it. ... I will say what happened [Thursday] is one of the most significant development in college football history. That is incredibly important, the Big Ten contract. It has affected everything in college athletics. For all the criticism … and I was part of it, two years ago this week we all questioned Kevin Warren and whether or not he could make it. He pulled off the deal of the century when it comes to college athletics.

The Big Ten is reported to have reached a seven-year agreement with CBS, NBC and FOX worth a record $1.2 billion.

It's not hard to imagine a college football world that's headed towards a super-conference era in the years to come.