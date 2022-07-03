Paul Finebaum Believes Another Major School Needs To Change Conferences

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After the college football landscape underwent a seismic shift with USC and UCLA jumping to the Big Ten, ESPN's Paul Finebaum attempted to make the case that it's time for ACC power Clemson to start looking elsewhere as well.

Hopping on "KJM," Finebaum pointed to the ACC's current TV deals compared to that of the SEC and Big Ten. Saying it's only a matter of time before the Dabo Swinney and the Tigers look for more revenue elsewhere.

If you go four or five years ahead when the new ESPN-SEC deal goes into effect, it’s not in effect yet, when the new Big Ten deal [goes into effect] … you’re going to be doling out somewhere between $100 million and $125 million to every team in the SEC and the Big Ten. The ACC, if it’s lucky, it’s going to be between $45 to $50 million. There’s a cap on those deals. The ACC has a deal with ESPN right now that runs through, I think, 2034. You can’t change that until, if Notre Dame jumps into the league. I’m not sure how much even that would change because Notre Dame has got the NBC affiliation.

Finebaum went on to explain that might actually be a necessity for Clemson to make the change in terms of the College Football Playoff.

These are game-changers. Dabo Swinney, who has the best program in that league, is going to get squeezed out. We don’t know where the CFP is going right now. You have to think that is going to be back on the table. There is so much in flux. You’re always going to see a lot of movement. As you guys know, Oregon and Washington are reportedly looking to the Big Ten as well. They add a lot of value. Nobody is USC. Let’s be honest, but they’re good. That would leave the Pac-12 with virtually nothing.

The ESPN analyst also mentioned North Carolina and Miami as programs that should look closely at the Big Ten or SEC.