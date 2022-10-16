Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49.

They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

Paul Finebaum, who knows a thing or two about the program and its head coach, spoke about the loss with ESPN's Matt Barrie. He doesn't think that Nick Saban is losing his touch, but he does think that he's at a "dangerous point" with his program.

“No, I don’t think Nick Saban is losing (his touch),” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “But, is the program at the same place it was 2-3 years ago? No, it was a different state. He is at a very dangerous point of his career should he lose another game and get knocked out of contention for the College Football Playoff.”

The Crimson Tide will have to make sure that they don't lose another game this season.

They have a tough schedule following next week's game, including their showdown on Nov. 12 against the Ole Miss Rebels.