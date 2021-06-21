Paul Finebaum Sees ‘Big Divide’ Coming In College Sports

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum sees a “big divide” coming in the college sports world moving forward.

Name, Image and Likeness policies and guidelines are coming to the college sports world. Some states have already passed official legislation and it’s likely coming to every state. Soon enough, student-athletes across the country will be able to profit off of their name and likeness.

Finebaum recently appeared on the 3 Man Front podcast and addressed what’s coming.

The longtime ESPN analyst sees a “big divide” coming in the college sports world, especially among fans.

Finebaum was asked if College Football Playoff expansion or Name, Image and Likeness will cause more of a change in college football.

“I think it’s definitely the NIL. For all the conversation about the playoff, whether it happens in two years or in five years, it’s not going to affect every single college program or every single college players, whereas NIL in two weeks is going to disrupt (everything),” Finebaum said. “Not only is it going to disrupt players in terms of whether they can collect money or not — which obviously they’ll be able to — I think the biggest impact is on fans.

“Every generation of football players thinks the next one is worthless…I think it’s going to be a big divide with older college football fans resenting younger college football players making money. I don’t know if it’s going to turn the sport upside down, but I think it has the most potential to of anything I’ve seen in generations.”

Paul @Finebaum joined @3ManFront to say what affect the Name-Image-Likeness rulings will have on CFB, how he wants to see the 12-team playoff implemented, and breaks down his early morning routine.https://t.co/VMNlebB0Z1 — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) June 21, 2021

Hopefully, most fans will be able to understand that these changes are right and necessary. However, it will probably take some people time to get used to everything.