Paul Finebaum Calls Mike Greenberg 'Idiot' For His Week 1 Take

ESPN analysts Paul Finebaum and Mike Greenberg are most likely friends given how closely they work together. But that didn't stop Finebaum from ripping the Get Up showrunner for a recent Week 1 take he had.

On Monday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg had a segment called "Call me an idiot, but..." and declared that Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State will go down as the best loss of the year for any College Football Playoff contender. Finebaum immediately called Greenberg out for that one.

In addition to calling Greenberg "an idiot" Finebaum pointed out that the loser of the SEC Championship Game (which he assumes will be Alabama vs. Georgia again) will have a better loss than Notre Dame and will make the CFP.

“Those 4 years in Chicago are getting the better of you, Greeny,” Finebaum said. “You are an idiot for this reason: Think ahead about 13 weeks. There’s an Alabama-Georgia SEC Championship Game. The loser of that is still going to the Playoff. That team, my friend, will have a better loss than what we saw on Saturday night.”

The game was actually very close and competitive for the first few quarters. Notre Dame even held the lead at Ohio Stadium for a sizeable chunk of the game.

But the Buckeyes took the game over in the second half and effectively put their boot on Notre Dame's neck for the rest of the game en route to a 21-10 win.

It was hardly the blowout that some fans were expecting, but still a decisive win for the Buckeyes in the end.

Will Paul Finebaum be proven right in the end, or will Greeny get the last laugh?