Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021.

Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum found this comment predictable and is tired of the excuses that Saban has when his team loses.

"This is very predictable when you follow Nick Saban closely. Whenever he loses a game, like a National Championship game, here comes the excuse," Finebaum said. "Sometimes I don't know if Nick Saban is trying to continue to be the greatest coach of all time, or if he wants Jimmy Kimmel's job. I don't really understand it."

College football fans were quick to agree with Finebaum's assessment.

There won't be that excuse for Saban this season.

Bryce Young returns with some unfinished business while linebacker Will Anderson is also set to be a top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft.

His team has playmakers all over the field and is again one of the favorites to win the National Championship.

We'll have to see if the Crimson Tide can get back to the top again.