Gus Malzahn and the Auburn Tigers have dropped two straight games as their season comes to a close.

They first fell in a 42-13 blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago, then suffered another 31-20 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday. With the defeat taken at the hands of the Aggies, Auburn falls to 5-4 on the year — not the typical standard for the storied program.

After the loss, Malzahn said it’s been a solid season for the Tigers. This obviously upset the Auburn faithful who expect so much more from the program.

The coach later clarified his comments, saying that he meant the team had done well under unprecedented 2020 circumstance. Malzahn said he still believes a national championship is the Tigers’ expectation each year.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum lamented the coach going back on his words, but also noted that firing Malzahn doesn’t seem like an option right now.

“You can’t walk those comments back,” Finebaum said on his weekly appearance on WJOX. “Once they’re in the water, you can’t just dive in and fish them out. This feels more serious than other years. December is never a good mood for Gus Malzahn. It reminds me of three years ago when we kept hearing the speculation. Let’s try to cut to the chase and talk about the reality. The administration is behind him. You have an athletic director who is all in. You have a president who is an interim and has been through this before Then you have a trustee and a group of boosters who want Gus Malzahn out. It’s really a matter of, do they want to spend the money? And secondly, do they have someone in mind?”

In his eight years with Auburn, Malzahn has collected a 67-35 overall record. The coach has celebrated winning seasons and bowl game appearances in each of his years with the Tigers. But, his postseason track record has been less than impressive — posting a pitiful 2-5 bowl-game record.

Finebaum still thinks firing Malzahn would do more harm than good.

“You just cannot fire someone like Gus Malzahn, who is successful by record, and bring someone in without knowing what you’re doing. We see that all the time in the country. It usually makes the situation worse. You know what you have with Gus Malzahn. You guys talk about it every day. You’ve got a good coach, who will occasionally win a big game. There’s evidence across the board that he’s capable of that. But in the end, it always seems to land on the same record. That’s the frustration of the Auburn family.”

If the Malzahn wants to continue his bowl game streak, the Tigers likely need a win in their final game of the season.

Auburn face off against Mississippi State on Saturday, looking to finish the year with a more-attractive 6-4 record.