Paul Finebaum Says David Pollack’s Comment Is “Ridiculous”

David Pollack made a bold comment on Alabama’s future earlier this week. Paul Finebaum thinks that it was ridiculous.

Earlier this week, Pollack said that he thinks “it’s over” for Alabama following the loss of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

“I think it’s over for Alabama,” Pollack said. “If you’re just talking about winning a national title, I don’t think they can win one without Jaylen Waddle.”

Pollack knows that Alabama has a lot of talent, but he thinks the loss of Waddle’s speed is too much to overcome.

“Yes, Alabama has recruited at a high level, but you don’t have guys with 4.2 speed sitting around – well, Bama did last year with Ruggs and Waddle. When you look at their game plan and what they do, this team runs the football and uses play action. They stack DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle together because you can’t jam them. So I think this is a huge blow,” he said.

Finebaum has responded to Pollack’s claim. He thinks it’s absurd.

“That’s ridiculous,” Finebaum said on WNSP-FM 105.5, via AL.com. “Alabama’s still a legitimate candidate. … To me, it will not effect Alabama during the regular season, so you’re talking about three more games: Either Georgia or Florida in the SEC Championship Game, then the semis and finals.

“Could Waddle’s injury hurt them? Yeah, because he’s a game-changer. He’s the most explosive player in the game. To say Alabama’s national championship hopes are over because they lost one player is patently ridiculous.”

Alabama is 5-0 on the season. The Crimson Tide will take on Mississippi State this weekend.