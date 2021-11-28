The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Paul Finebaum Declares The New Heisman Trophy Favorite

An extreme closeup of ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum from the Cotton Bowl in Texas in 2019.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Is the 2021 Heisman Trophy race locked up?

Not quite, but ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes we have a clear leader following Saturday’s rivalry games.

According to the ESPN college football analyst, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has taken the lead in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

“About halfway through yesterday, it was nobody, because nobody seemed to want it,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter on Sunday morning. “At the end of the day, Bryce Young may have won it. He still has a huge game remaining. He had his most pedestrian day yet for Alabama, but all that matters is how he finished. And in the most important drive of the season for Alabama, he was flawless. He was unbelievable. He still needs to finish the job next week against the No. 1 team in the country, but he’s clearly the favorite going into the final weekend.”

Young didn’t play great on Saturday, but he led Alabama to a comeback, overtime win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Next weekend, he’ll get a chance to knock off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

If Young can pull off a win next weekend, he’ll likely wrap up the Heisman Trophy in the process.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.