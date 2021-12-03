Paul Finebaum Doesn’t Like Alabama’s Chances In SEC Title Game

As the lead SEC analyst for ESPN, Paul Finebaum has covered SEC Championship victory after SEC Championship victory for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But in 2021, the college football insider believes their will be a different result.

Just as they have all year, Finebaum feels the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will dominate in Saturday’s conference championship game.

He outlined his thoughts on the game during a recent appearance with The Dan Patrick Show.

“I think it’s pretty low,” Finebaum said of the Crimson Tide’s chances to upset Georgia. “And you’re talking to somebody who’s spent most of his life in Alabama. Not that our predictions matter, but I will give you a stat. I have not picked against Alabama since the Iron Bowl in 2010 when Cam Newton was the Auburn quarterback. And by the way, they’ve only been an underdog one time since then. So it’s not like I’m really doing anything or going against Vegas. You would be very wealthy if you had bet on Alabama every game over the last 11 years.”

Finebaum was on the sideline for Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M earlier this year. He was also present for last week’s Iron Bowl win over Auburn — a game he feels the Tide “should have lost.”

With this year’s team exposing some key weaknesses, Finebaum doesn’t have high hopes for Nick Saban’s squad.

“I just don’t think the matchup goes very well,” Finebaum said. “I know Kirby Smart’s team is in the Playoffs, but they don’t care about that, they want to beat Alabama.”

Heading into Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites over the Crimson Tide.