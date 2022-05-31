Paul Finebaum Expecting 1 Coach To Hold Grudge In Notable Feud

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

From Nick Saban's perspective, the feud he created with Jimbo Fisher is probably already water under the bridge. As for Jimbo, he's not going to forget it anytime soon.

Saban's comments about Texas A&M buying its 2022 recruits was a personal attack on Fisher. And he's not going to let it slide.

Paul Finebaum believes Fisher is going to hold a "grudge" over this.

“I think with Jimbo Fisher, it is real," Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "He’s a very proud guy. Both he and Nick Saban are from West Virginia and they take things like that very seriously. I think Saban wants to move on. I think Saban will admit privately that he made a mistake. He said something that, in context, was accurate, but it sounded very badly.

“Jimbo Fisher I don’t think wants to move on. His fan base is behind him. He thinks this is a big moment for him. He stood up to the biggest bully. … I don’t think he wants to move on. I think he’ll follow the proper decorum today and tomorrow, but deep down, he likes this fight.”

It's not in Fisher's blood to back down from a challenge, especially a personal one.

Alabama hosts Texas A&M on Oct. 8 this upcoming season.