Paul Finebaum Furious Over Latest College Football Playoff News

Paul Finebaum is the biggest SEC homer in the history of sports media. So he probably favors the current four-team College Football Playoff that tends to favor teams from the SEC, right? Wrong. In fact, he’s more than ready for expansion.

The College Football Playoff unfortunately won’t be expanding for the next four years. The earliest expansion will happen is the 2026-27 season. That means we’re stuck with the current format that even the most die-hard fans are sick and tired of.

Finebaum is furious over the latest CFP expansion news – or lack thereof in this instance.

“The 12-team Playoff wasn’t going to guarantee excitement, but it was going to be similar to the NFL Playoffs. Where there’s competition to get in. There’s competition to be in the Wild Card, to have a bye, to have home field,” Finebaum said on ESPN College Football’s YouTube channel, via Saturday Tradition. “That’s all gone. We have the same, boring Playoff that we’ve had since 2014.

“It’s interesting that the audience has not groaned. …We’ve had two Alabama-Georgia games in the last four years. Does the country really want that? No. And when you have a playoff, you open the door. As we just got done watching with the Super Bowl, for upsets. For exciting games.

“Now, we’re stuck with the same boring tournament for the next four years.”

It’s a shame expansion isn’t happening sooner. College football is only hurting itself.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma have been the common teams receiving an invite to the playoff invitational. There have been few outliers.

If Paul Finebaum were running the show, he’d clearly institute playoff expansion as soon as possible. College football needs it, that’s for sure.