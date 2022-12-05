Paul Finebaum Has 1 Request For The Playoff Committee

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The final College Football Playoff rankings came out on Sunday afternoon and featured little to no surprises.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were the four teams that made the CFP while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two out.

Paul Finebaum has had some time to take a look at those rankings and while he respects them, he still wishes there was more transparency from the CFP Committee about how they came to their decisions.

"I’ve always resented the fact that we didn’t know who these committee people voted for, and I realize it’s a collaboration, but I’d like to know," Finebaum said, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "I’d like to know how they did it, I’d like some transparency, and we’re not going to get it. And quite frankly two years from now, it won’t matter because we’ll have a 12-team Playoff and it may be convoluted, but it’s better than we have today."

While Finebaum does make a good point, the CFP Committee did get it right this year. The four teams that they decided on were the best four teams in the country throughout the season.

The committee will definitely have to be even more transparent once the field shifts to 12 teams in a couple of years,

Maybe that's when Finebaum will be satisfied with their level of transparency.