Paul Finebaum Has 2 Words To Describe CFB Playoff News

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t pleased by Friday’s decision to put off the long-talked-about College Football Playoff expansion, calling the delay “sad and embarrassing.”

Earlier today, CFP officials announced that the postseason will remain under the current four-team model through the 2025 season after they were unable to agree on a plan before the current contract runs out.

“I don’t know how in the world we got here from where we were a couple of months ago,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter.

The idea of a proposed 12-team playoff has excited college football fans for months. So now that that dream is dead (at least until 2026), fans around the college football world are understandably upset.

In addition to fan discontent, the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame have forfeited roughly $450 million in potential revenue by allowing the four-team model to continue over the next four years, per ESPN.

“The biggest losers are the people that love the sport and support it,” Finebaum added. “And they’re also leaving hundreds and millions of dollars on the table, which just shows that their futile fiefdoms are more important than making money for their member institutions. I cannot tell you how disappointing this is for the fans of college football and how utterly ridiculous it is that the leaders of this sport can’t sit in a room and get this right. This is truly a dark moment in the history of college football.”

There was supposed to be another meeting in early March to discuss the expansion, but that meeting has been canceled following today’s decision.

That being said, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock confirmed that there will be continued discussions about what to do when the 2026 season arrives.